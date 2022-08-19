Modern comfort, period charm, views

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Situated in the top of the magnificent Kiewa Valley, "Stonehaven" offers quality living, productivity and spectacular views to Mount Bogong and Victorian Alps.
Rebuilt on the north-east facing site of the original farmhouse, "Stonehaven" has been recreated by the current owners with all the precision and detail sympathetic to the era.
The Bluestone used for the residence was obtained from the foundations of a church in Cheltenham, Victoria and from the original Pentridge Gaol.
Built in 1994, in the 1900s circa late Victorian style, this delightful home has all the convenience of the modern era with the charm of yesteryear.
The spacious entrance hall features lead-light glass features, parquetry floors with a parquetry feature and the arched entrance typical of the era.
The large formal lounge has Alpine Ash features, stone open fireplace and French doors leading to the three-metre wide verandah which wraps around the entire home.
The kitchen offers a gas cooktop, electric double oven, dishwasher and a huge walk-in-pantry with cabinetry and extra bench space.
Adjoining the kitchen is a hallway with built-in-bookshelves and cupboards leading to a designated office/study with storage room.
The open-plan kitchen family room provides a beautiful space for informal living and offers a stone feature wall with slow combustion wood heating.
There are three bedrooms on offer. The main boasts a large built-in-robe, ensuite with spa bath and double-sized shower and French doors leading to the garden.
The remaining two bedrooms offer built-in-robes and ceiling fans and are serviced by the main bathroom.
The laundry is a well designed room offering space and storage.
Outside, the garden and surrounds including paved entertainment area compliment the home and impressive views.
The garden has been lovingly created by the current owners to provide a peaceful and private sanctuary overlooking beautiful Kiewa Valley.
The garden also includes an established orchard, grape vines, berry vines and a vegetable garden.
A studio with windows facing Mount Bogong sits amidst this garden.
This studio has power and concrete floor, lock-up storage area and a paved entrance.
This impressive property is located 68 kilometres from Albury/Wodonga, 16 kilometres from Mount Beauty, 46 kilometres from Falls Creek and 38 kilometres from Bright.
