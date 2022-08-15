THREE generations of Border women have now stepped out in the same debutante dress over six decades.
Rutherglen High School vice captain Tilly Pinn, 18, wore her grandmother's handmade gown on Friday night.
Advertisement
The Year 12 student finally got to wear the dress at the Rutherglen Community Debutante Ball, which was postponed last year amid the global pandemic.
The dress had fit perfectly when Tilly first tried it on, making the sentimental choice easy.
"The night was so awesome and it was such a special tradition to wear the dress," Tilly said.
"The other girls couldn't believe it was from the 1950s; they definitely thought it was cool!"
Tilly's maternal grandmother Eleanor (Ricky) McFarlane, nee Rickards, made the elegant gown in 1959 when she was just 16, without even using a sewing pattern.
She bought the fabric while visiting family at Morwell and did most of the sewing while boarding at Corowa with Margaret and Toby Rhodes.
When she was in confinement for two weeks due to illness, she sewed 36 yards of sequins on to the dress.
"I went home to Daysdale when I had the chicken pox, and I finished it off," she said.
"I was very happy with it and I wore it on several occasions to other dances after the deb ball."
Partnered by John Webster, Mrs McFarlane made her debut in May 1959 at the Corowa Catholic Ball.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tilly's mum Venetta Pinn wore the same gown for the Caledonian Debutante Ball at Corowa in 1988.
"Tilly and I feel very privileged and proud to have worn this beautiful and elegant dress," Mrs Pinn said.
Tilly also wore her Nan's ball gloves and her mum's wedding jewellery.
Together with husband Gavin, Mrs Pinn said they both felt very proud of Tilly.
Advertisement
"For a girl in this era to still want to wear a vintage dress, it was very special," she said.
"I didn't see her without a smile the whole night."
Now retired at Yarrawonga, Mrs McFarlane said the deb ball was a wonderful event, made all the more special watching Tilly in her element.
"A few tears might have popped out!" she said.
Coincidently, Tilly's godfather Kevin Walsh was the son of Mrs McFarlane's own deb trainer from 1959, Jan Walsh.
Advertisement
He attended the ball and was seated next to Mrs McFarlane.
"He kept his arm around Mum while she got a little teary!" Mrs Pinn said.
Tilly said there were many highlights from the night but one stood out.
"It was getting Nan up for a dance to ABBA and Shania Twain," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.