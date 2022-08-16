WITH live theatre back doing the rounds after such a long hiatus, it's hard to remember where we all actually stood on standing ovations.
From memory, I was more than happy to stand up.
But I wanted at least one-third of the audience up there with me.
I'm not sure if that was a safety in numbers thing or reflected on our broader cultural norms.
Turns out standing ovations are traditionally rare in Australian theatre.
The late and great Bell Shakespeare theatre company founding artistic director John Bell once confirmed as much.
"There never was much of a tradition of standing ovations in Australia," Bell said.
"It's rather rare. It's a very American thing. It's just a habit... I've been to lots of shows in America, and I have been in one.
"Every show I have ever seen has standing ovations every night in America.
"They stand for everything. You could call that old-fashioned good manners or just tradition or American enthusiasm.
"I think it's just what they do, and everything gets a standing ovation in America.
"That's just not part of our body language."
Australian musician Kram, who is best known as the drummer and singer from Finley band Spiderbait, clearly knew Australian audiences were a tough act when he visited the Border earlier this year.
During ARC's tribute show to the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album Let It Be in May, Kram got the Albury Entertainment Centre audience on their feet before the last song in each of two sets. By default, we were all standing up after the finale.
A full house - stalls and balcony - were standing as one.
Too clever, Kram!!
For the record, I would have stood up anyway.
In the same vein, Shake & Stir Theatre's Co's incredible adaptation of Jane Eyre at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night was the whole package.
It had captivating chemistry between its superb cast; numbering only four yet depicting so many.
The stunning score was written by multi-ARIA Award winner Sarah McLeod, the lead singer of The Superjesus.
The fiery special effects were like none I'd seen done in a regional theatre and the stagecraft was masterful.
When the lights faded on the final scene, everyone clapped loudly and enthusiastically; then I waited for at least one-third of the audience to stand up.
Only a few did.
Later in the foyer, many people talked about being moved to tears by the brilliant adaptation of the beloved literary character, Jane Eyre.
Everyone was grateful for the opportunity to see it.
Patrons could not believe the quality of the lighting and special effects.
It made me think that standing ovations were not always a reflection on an audience's response to a show.
Still, I will stand up if one-third of you are with me.
Rant over!
Stand down, everyone.
