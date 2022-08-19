A finely-tuned approach Advertising Feature

Getting it right: Scotts Angus sells bulls by private treaty to develop relationships with their clients and ensure they get the right bull for their operation. Picture: Supplied

A finely-tuned approach to understanding what a client needs means Scotts Angus can maximise the viability and long-term success of cattle breeders who buy their bulls.

It's spring bull sales season and Steven and Cindy Scott, whose operation has been selling bulls since 1956, have a line-up of 200 veterinary-tested yearling bulls.

The Henty beef producers prefer not to stage auctions and choose to operate by private treaty where they can spend one-on-one time with buyers who take the time to visit the flagship property, Glen Elgin, one part of the 2385-hectare operation.

Along with long-term cattle overseer for the operation Neale Terlich, the Scotts believe their personalised methods get the best results.

"We really focus on developing a relationship with our clients," Steven said.

"Long-term relationships are important to us and many of these have been developed over two or three generations. When they visit us, they have as much time as they need to view what is for sale, to ask questions about our operation, and to talk about what they are hoping to achieve in their breeding program.

"We also ask them a lot of questions, and this helps us to make sure that their choice will be the one best suited to their operations.



"Our clients give up considerable time and money to come here and we want to provide them with the best experience we can."

It is a system that they have perfected over the years, in part due to Steven's preference of face to face visits rather than auctions, but also due to another secret weapon in their midst.

"Cindy has an extensive background in public relations and in the past has handled large corporate clients; she applies these skills to our operation," Steven said.

"She pays close attention to client satisfaction and care. She's always looking for feedback on the service we offer, the selection of bulls yarded, the detail provided, and whether our clients are relaxed and comfortable when selecting their bulls.

"It is a competitive industry and there are a lot of good operators offering an excellent choice of bulls.

