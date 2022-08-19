A finely-tuned approach to understanding what a client needs means Scotts Angus can maximise the viability and long-term success of cattle breeders who buy their bulls.
It's spring bull sales season and Steven and Cindy Scott, whose operation has been selling bulls since 1956, have a line-up of 200 veterinary-tested yearling bulls.
The Henty beef producers prefer not to stage auctions and choose to operate by private treaty where they can spend one-on-one time with buyers who take the time to visit the flagship property, Glen Elgin, one part of the 2385-hectare operation.
Along with long-term cattle overseer for the operation Neale Terlich, the Scotts believe their personalised methods get the best results.
"We really focus on developing a relationship with our clients," Steven said.
"Long-term relationships are important to us and many of these have been developed over two or three generations. When they visit us, they have as much time as they need to view what is for sale, to ask questions about our operation, and to talk about what they are hoping to achieve in their breeding program.
"We also ask them a lot of questions, and this helps us to make sure that their choice will be the one best suited to their operations.
"Our clients give up considerable time and money to come here and we want to provide them with the best experience we can."
It is a system that they have perfected over the years, in part due to Steven's preference of face to face visits rather than auctions, but also due to another secret weapon in their midst.
"Cindy has an extensive background in public relations and in the past has handled large corporate clients; she applies these skills to our operation," Steven said.
"She pays close attention to client satisfaction and care. She's always looking for feedback on the service we offer, the selection of bulls yarded, the detail provided, and whether our clients are relaxed and comfortable when selecting their bulls.
"It is a competitive industry and there are a lot of good operators offering an excellent choice of bulls.
"We hope that along with a good selection of bulls at various price brackets it's our attention to giving a really personalised experience that makes the difference."
A quality cowherd and strong commercial focus is the foundation of the Alpine program.
"Our females are selected for phenotype, easy calving, good temperament and structure," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said.
"These qualities are passed onto progeny delivering females and bulls that are easy handling, have lasting power and whose progeny will land safely. We try to combine this with high performance and explosive Birth-to-Growth genetics.
"This is all intended to help our clients achieve the two most important profit markers - maximising the number of live calves born and the kilos of beef grown per hectare.
"The Spring Sale will offer well-fleshed, even and true-to-type Angus bulls with a focus on capacity, structure and temperament."
Sires featured in the sale include Baldridge 38 Special, Sitz Stellar 726D and G A R Phoenix who combine moderate Birth with explosive Growth.
For excellent type and structure there are sons of Karoo Main Event M367 and Alpine Elevator M268.
For beef producers looking to achieve high Carcase potential whilst still maintaining strong phenotypes there will be sons of Rennylea N542.
Karoo Main Event M367 produced last Spring's top-priced bull, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, whose semen is marketed by Genetics Australia.
Another son, Alpine Main Event Q192 is also marketed by Genetics Australia and is one of their top volume semen sellers.
"Alpine Elevator M268 has produced the second top-priced bulls at our past two sales, where they have stood out for their quiet nature, big bodies and excellent structure," Chris said.
Rennylea N542 sired this year's top-priced Autumn bull Alpine Real Deal R163, now marketed by ABS Australia, while another N542 son from this sale, Alpine Ronaldo R232 has semen marketed by Sexing Technologies Australia. N542 was also the top-selling Sire group at Rennylea's 2022 Autumn sale.
All sale bulls are semen tested, independently structurally assessed, parent verified and genomic tested.
"Every effort is made to ensure Alpine Bulls go to work in peak condition," Chris said.
"The fall of the hammer represents the beginning of a relationship with our clients. A comprehensive after-sale guarantee means we have our client's back should something go awry."
The 2022 Alpine Spring Bull Sale is on Wednesday September 21 at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite from 1pm presenting 65 HBR and APR registered Bulls.
A sale preview will be held on Sunday September 18 from 11am to 3pm with all bulls yarded for inspection.