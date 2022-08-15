The Border Mail
Lavington defeat Wangaratta Rovers to advance to NEBFFL grand final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:42am
STARS: Lavington's Emma Suckling and Kim Crowther helped the Panthers book their spot in the grand final against Raiders this weekend. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Unfinished business between last year's grand finalists Wodonga Raiders and Lavington will be resolved this weekend as both sides look to claim the first open women's football flag since 2019.

