Unfinished business between last year's grand finalists Wodonga Raiders and Lavington will be resolved this weekend as both sides look to claim the first open women's football flag since 2019.
The Panthers booked their spot in the decider after outrunning Wangaratta Rovers by 33 points in a preliminary final clash at WJ Findlay Oval on Sunday.
Anabella Fielder booted two goals for the victors and was well supported by Emma Suckling and Kim Crowther, while Samantha Creasy was strong in the side's backline.
Lavington coach Scott Curphey said the Panthers were "over the moon" with the result.
"Obviously they've put in a fair bit of work to get this far," Curphey said.
"Wangaratta Rovers brought their A-game and there was plenty of pressure.
"It probably took us three quarters to find our groove and then we slowly pulled away in the last quarter."
The record stands at 1-3 in favour of Wodonga Raiders during the clubs' encounters against each other this season, with the sides having last met in a recent semi-final.
"There's a very good, competitive rivalry between the two clubs," Curphey said.
"Raiders just seem to have that bit of an edge in front of us at the moment.
"We have a bit of work to do to make sure we can match it and hopefully come away with a nice win on Sunday."
Mikaela Trethowan was the Rovers' sole goal scorer in the preliminary final clash on the weekend, while Jo Maples and Leanne Branson were among the best for their last game of the season.
