An effort has been made to alleviate ongoing teacher shortages through the creation of an additional undergraduate course on the Border.
La Trobe University will offer its bachelor of education degree through its Wodonga campus from the beginning of next year.
The university's intention is to provide this option where, as vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar said, it was needed most. "We know that across the country this critical workforce is under strain - and this is particularly being felt in rural and regional areas," he said.
Charles Sturt University already offers several education-related courses, including a bachelor of educational studies through its Albury, Wagga, Bathurst and Port Macquarie campuses.
The La Trobe degree will allow undergraduate students to undertake all specialities of initial teacher education at all of its campuses.
In addition, a new-look bachelor of education will have all pre-service teachers study together in their first year, before specialising in early childhood, primary or secondary.
La Trobe dean of the school of education Joanna Barbousas said the course offered a commitment to bringing quality teachers to stay in the region.
"Adding the course to the Albury-Wodonga region is expanding our footprint," Professor Barbousas said.
"It'll be significant and fantastic for the region, especially with the issues with teacher shortages."
