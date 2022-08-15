The Border Mail
Upgraded Sandy Creek, Cornishtown and Stanley halls to host farm resilience days

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FUTURE FARMING: Ripe Robotics chief executive Hunter Jay will be talking about his developing technology that uses artificial intelligence to pick fruit at the Stanley resilience workshop. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Three free farming resilience days will be held in the North East from today to prepare land holders for a number of climate challenges, particularly drought.

