Three free farming resilience days will be held in the North East from today to prepare land holders for a number of climate challenges, particularly drought.
Environment scientist Bronwyn Dwyer said the workshops would build resilience by bringing the communities together in their recently upgraded halls to hear from from experts and share experiences.
"Being prepared for climate change impacts ahead of time reduces the actual impacts on the farm, which enables the farm to maintain a higher level of productivity," she said.
"It also gives the farmers a clear vision of how they are going to respond to these challenges that can be anticipated so there's less anxiety associated with the unknown.
"Anything we can do to prepare for those challenges minimises the impact of the challenges in terms of financial impacts, but also the mental health impacts."
Today's workshop is in Sandy Creek, while the Cornishtown workshop will be tomorrow and the Stanley workshop will be on August 19. All are from 9.30am.
Ripe Robotics chief executive Hunter Jay will be talking about his developing technology that uses artificial intelligence to pick fruit at the Stanley workshop.
"Improvements in AI are also having much broader impacts on horticulture and it will especially in the future," he said.
"So I'll be talking about the way we can use machines to gather data, while we harvest, which will inform growers about the state of their orchard, where if there's any disease or damage to their crops we can catch it, hopefully earlier than we otherwise would be."
The workshops are delivered by Indigo Shire, supported by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
Farmers can visit the Indigo Council website to book.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
