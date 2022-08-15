Peter German is set to depart the John Foord Oval at the end of the season.
German recently informed Roos' officials that he wouldn't be seeking a contract extension after coaching the club for the past two seasons.
The eighth-placed Roos are out of finals contention with a 6-10 record with two rounds remaining.
German didn't return calls when contacted by The Border Mail on Monday.
However, football operations manager, Craig Spencer, confirmed the club had already started its hunt for German's replacement.
"Peter has informed us of his decision not to take up another option to coach again," Spencer said.
"He had a two-year deal that finishes at the end of this season."
Spencer said the club was fully aware that German was unlikely to coach the Roos for a third season.
"We weren't really surprised by Peter's decision," he said.
"Peter has lived in Corowa for the past two years while his wife and family remained in Melbourne.
"Which was never going to be easy.
"Peter had high expectations of what he wanted to achieve during his time as coach.
"He probably came close to that but was not quite where he would have liked to be.
"Obviously he needs to see that he can get there in the future and weigh up offers and get his life and work balance right.
"We certainly had some conversations with Peter about extending his contract and it was touch and go.
"In the end I think Peter found that it would be better for his family life if he didn't coach Corowa again and do something else.
"It has been a big commitment by Peter and when things have been going good, it's good .
"But when things are not going so well, it's tough being away from family."
Spencer said the club was keeping an open mind in regards to whether they would target a playing on non-playing coach to replace German.
"To be honest, we are not in a position to pick and choose what type of coach we want," he said.
"We will just try to evaluate what's out there and see if it fits in with what we are trying to achieve.
"I think most people would prefer a great playing coach but they don't grow on trees and are hard to find.
"But we don't want to pigeon hole ourselves into one role or the other and will definitely explore our options and keep an open mind."
German replaced Marc Almond at the helm after the 2020 season which was ruined by Covid.
The Roos won five of 13 matches in his first season.
They have won six matches this season and play Wodonga and Myrtleford over the next fortnight.
German played 185 games for North Melbourne over 11 seasons from 1984-1994.
The 57-year old is one of the best credentialled coaches in O&M history.
He spent an extensive time coaching in the AFL as an assistant at Hawthorn, West Coast and Fremantle, while also working as a development coach at the Western Bulldogs.
German also led Subiaco to two premierships in the WAFL (2004, 2006).
He was coach of the year at Casey Scorpions in the VFL in 2009 and also coached at Williamstown and Coburg at State level.
