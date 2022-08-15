WODONGA councillors will be reduced to "informed bystanders" on Junction Place under a memorandum of understanding with Development Victoria.
That's the view of councillor Ron Mildren, who also told Monday night's council meeting that retaining existing planning scheme controls could permit a bottle shop application, a la the Dan Murphy's failed bid, to not be advertised publicly.
Cr Mildren and councillor Libby Hall voted against a motion to keep Junction Place as an activity centre zone and authorise the council chief executive officer to enter into an MoU and negotiate terms for a community reference group with Development Victoria.
The recommendation succeeded with the support of four councillors, mayor Kev Poulton, deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer, John Watson and Danny Lowe.
Cr Mildren said the draft MoU "came up short" as a planning document for Junction Place for the next 50 to 100 years.
He said keeping the area as an activity centre zone "exempt applications for planning permit from public notice and therefore from third party appeals".
"In that context it's probably the case that the applications that were received but withdrawn previously in relation to the bottle shop probably couldn't be given public notice," Cr Mildren said.
He said ratepayers' representatives were not recognised in the MoU.
"The MoU relegates elected councillors to informed bystanders, both in respect to strategic master planning and community interest decision-making," Cr Mildren said.
"Given that the public notice exemptions apply for planning permits in Junction Place then no objections will be received and no planning application decisions need to be put to the elected council for a decision."
Cr Mildren said the existing planning framework for Junction Place allowed for an industrial use at the site.
Cr Mildren said he would like Junction Place to be deemed a comprehensive development zone to mark its particular needs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reference was made during Monday night's meeting to Development Victoria figures having met with councillors before the meeting, although no formal outline of what was discussed was aired by councillors.
Cr Simpfendorfer said the MoU would allow for "council involvement" and ensured there was "accountability" from all parties involved.
Cr Hall had wanted to speak on the matter, but was told by mayor Kev Poulton she was "too late".
Cr Watson said he had faith in Development Victoria making the former railway land a success.
"I think what has occurred there in the development of the old railway station and the goods shed, we've got great bones to move forward and the community realises that and respects that
"I think our team from Melbourne will deliver something pretty unique there, I think because they've heard from our community and this MoU will have a better understanding between all parties.
"I think the communication and the trust are the two most important things going forward with this MoU."
Also at Monday night's meeting, tributes were made to the city's first female mayor Pam Stone and ex-chief executive and councillor Ray O'Toole who died earlier this month.
Cr Poulton said: "We stop and reflect and pay respect to those that essentially sat at a table similar to this over many years and had some pretty good doozies, some blues and some fights to try to get some really good things happening in the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
