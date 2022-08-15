THE boss of the NSW teachers' union has visited Albury and called on the city's NSW MP Justin Clancy to represent the "kids, parents and teachers" in his electorate amid a scarcity of educators.
Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos met with members on Monday afternoon on the first day of a statewide tour seeking feedback and putting pressure on local MPs.
"It's time for Justin Clancy to step up and represent the kids in his electorate, the parents in his electorate and the teachers in his electorate," Mr Gavrielatos said.
He pointed to 21 vacant permanent teaching positions across 16 schools in the Albury region as reflective of what was occurring across NSW with a lack of staff.
Mr Gavrielatos noted the NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell had said there would up a need for another 3800 teachers in five years and up to 15,000 in a decade.
"This crisis can only be averted if the government acts on its own evidence, what the government must do is ensure we've got competitive salaries and sustainable workloads to attract and retain the teachers that we need," he said.
Albury Teachers Association executive member Sally Morris, who has worked in Border primary schools for 18 years, said there were various factors contributing to the woes the profession was facing..
"People are retiring early, people who didn't plan to are retiring early and people are coming into teaching and deciding it's not for them after a couple of years, if that," Ms Morris said.
"We're just not getting the students, we used to have lots of students asking to do pracs and there's not those students coming in.
"If it was a cushy job, people wouldn't be leaving and more people would be training."
Ms Morris recalled when she started she circulated her resume every month for three years to schools before landing a job and now students were in positions prior to completing their degree.
Mr Clancy said he had met union representatives and would be happy to continue hearing from them and he noted "the state has continued to look at ways to help address the issues facing our teachers".
"These are ongoing ways the state is exploring to improve conditions and attract teachers," Mr Clancy said.
He also noted the NSW Coalition government's three per cent pay rise for teachers was higher than Victoria's and in line with Western Australia, both Labor states.
