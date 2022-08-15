The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Media career of ABC Goulburn Murray host Matt Dowling ending after having encompassed the press and television

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 15 2022 - 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanging up the headphones: Matt Dowling behind the microphone for his breakfast show on ABC Goulburn Murray which will end on Friday after having its debut in September 2005. Picture: ABC

ABC Goulburn Murray radio announcer Matt Dowling is leaving a media career that saw him work for The Border Mail and television stations in Albury and Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.