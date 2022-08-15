West Albury Preschool is asking for Border businesses and organisations to donate auction items for a fundraising effort to fill a $300,000 gap for its "much needed" upgrades.
The preschool aims to start building by the end of the year, but, despite years of fundraising and a grant, is still facing a large deficit due to COVID construction cost hikes.
Centre director Annie Pryse said the preschool had fundraised $263,000 over five years and received an Albury Council community grant for $667,000 for the upgrades, and the preschool had sought to find the remaining $25,000 needed from a third source.
"But then COVID struck," she said.
"Now the total cost has gone up."
Ms Pryse said the centre now needed to find $300,000 to complete its build, but since the works would not increase the preschool's capacity for children, it was limited in applying for additional funding.
"Because we're not increasing our numbers then we actually don't get funding from anywhere else," she said.
The preschool, built in 1977, plans to build new accessible toilet facilities, a sensory space for each room, a multi-purpose room, kitchen, staff amenities and administration facility to "to bring it into modern terms".
To help close the funding gap, the preschool is holding a trivia night on Friday September 2 at Splitters Creek community hall and a silent online auction in the week leading up to it.
The fundraising committee's Edwina Kaye said the preschool was hoping to make a big dent in the funding shortfall.
"If you own a local business we're looking for really cool items that could make a big difference in that big budget deficit," she said.
"That's what we're really calling for and for people to come along and have a great night with us at the trivia evening."
Ms Kaye said at the trivia night attendees would get a drink on arrival, there'd be lucky door prizes and gourmet platters from Miss Amelie.
"Come on guys, give us some really awesome auction items and come along we'd love to have a couple of hundred people out at the trivia night," she said.
To donate or attend, please contact Annie or Lynda at the preschool on 6021 7053 or email admin@westalburypreschool.com.au by August 25.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
