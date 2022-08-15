The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

West Albury Preschool to host silent auction and trivia fundraiser for building shortfall

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:17am, first published August 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELP FOR BUILD: West Albury Preschool is callnig for auction items for fundraising event. Parents, Edwina Kaye and Malina Ellis with kids (L-R) Spencer Kaye, 4, Oliver Butko, 4, and Patrick Simpson, 4. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

West Albury Preschool is asking for Border businesses and organisations to donate auction items for a fundraising effort to fill a $300,000 gap for its "much needed" upgrades.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.