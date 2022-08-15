The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Brock-Burrum sweating on the fitness of Matt Seiter ahead of finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injuries have kept Matt Seiter sidelined for much of the season. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Matt Seiter looks doubtful to play again this season after injuring his calf.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.