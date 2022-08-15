Matt Seiter looks doubtful to play again this season after injuring his calf.
The Brock-Burrum talisman hurt himself walking up the stairs at home and wasn't involved against Osborne on Saturday having also missed the round 16 win over CDHBU.
Seiter has already missed two months of the season with a knee injury and has played just one game of senior footy since round eight.
"I'm always positive," Saints coach Peter Cook insisted.
"He has done a calf, an old man's injury, but he's walking on it.
"If we have to put a line through him, we will, but we haven't done that yet.
"He's got to do a lot to get back but we're quietly hoping (he will play in the) second final if things come to fruition and we're there."
The Saints hope to have Jarah McMillan back to face Holbrook this weekend, with ruckman Tim Heagney also on the way back to fitness, although an ACL injury means full-back Dan Heagney's season is over.
