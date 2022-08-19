Focus on profitable traits Advertising Feature

The top priced bull at the 2021 Alpine Spring Bull Sale, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, with auctioneer Michael Glasser, Peter Godbolt from Nutrien Stud Sock, Alpine manager Chris Oswin and Alpine principal Jim Delany. Picture: Supplied

A quality cowherd and strong commercial focus is the foundation of the Alpine program.

"Our females are selected for phenotype, easy calving, good temperament and structure," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said.



"These qualities are passed onto progeny delivering females and bulls that are easy handling, have lasting power and whose progeny will land safely. We try to combine this with high performance and explosive Birth-to-Growth genetics.



"This is all intended to help our clients achieve the two most important profit markers - maximising the number of live calves born and the kilos of beef grown per hectare.



"The Spring Sale will offer well-fleshed, even and true-to-type Angus bulls with a focus on capacity, structure and temperament."

Sires featured in the sale include Baldridge 38 Special, Sitz Stellar 726D and G A R Phoenix who combine moderate Birth with explosive Growth.



For excellent type and structure there are sons of Karoo Main Event M367 and Alpine Elevator M268.



For beef producers looking to achieve high Carcase potential whilst still maintaining strong phenotypes there will be sons of Rennylea N542.



Karoo Main Event M367 produced last Spring's top-priced bull, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, whose semen is marketed by Genetics Australia.



Another son, Alpine Main Event Q192 is also marketed by Genetics Australia and is one of their top volume semen sellers.

"Alpine Elevator M268 has produced the second top-priced bulls at our past two sales, where they have stood out for their quiet nature, big bodies and excellent structure," Chris said.

Rennylea N542 sired this year's top-priced Autumn bull Alpine Real Deal R163, now marketed by ABS Australia, while another N542 son from this sale, Alpine Ronaldo R232 has semen marketed by Sexing Technologies Australia. N542 was also the top-selling Sire group at Rennylea's 2022 Autumn sale.



All sale bulls are semen tested, independently structurally assessed, parent verified and genomic tested.

"Every effort is made to ensure Alpine Bulls go to work in peak condition," Chris said.



"The fall of the hammer represents the beginning of a relationship with our clients. A comprehensive after-sale guarantee means we have our client's back should something go awry."



The 2022 Alpine Spring Bull Sale is on Wednesday September 21 at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite from 1pm presenting 65 HBR and APR registered Bulls.