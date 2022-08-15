Home invade case involving teen boy so serious 'sentence must be in District Court'

A second teenager involved in a South Albury home invasion that targeted a 75-year-old woman will find out on Tuesday whether his sentencing goes to the District Court.
That is the course desired by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions because of the seriousness of the incident that occurred in the early hours of June 6.
The youth appeared in Albury Children's Court on Monday via a video link to the Riverina juvenile detention centre, where he appeared in a jovial mood - especially when reference was made to his possible "immaturity".
DPP representative Andrew Hanshaw told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that a committal for sentence to the District Court would be on two of the charges - aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
The boy, who was 16 years and five months at the time of the crime, has pleaded guilty also to a charge of enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse.
The DPP took similar action with his 17-year-old co-offender recently when he, too, was due to be sentenced before the Children's Court on identical charges.
The teenagers, along with a 15-year-old girl, broke into the home about 3.30am.
The woman was woken by the sound of broken glass before being disturbed by an intruder.
At one point a pillow and doona were placed over her head, before she was pushed to the floor in her bedroom and the keys to her Toyota Camry stolen.
The trio were arrested after crashing the car at Geelong.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison submitted a sentencing bundle to the court on Monday that included case law references he told Ms McLaughlin gave scope for sentencing to remain before the Children's Court.
Ms McLaughlin said that because of the reading and consideration required, she would adjourn her decision to today - to either adjourn sentencing to the District Court or deal with the matter immediately in the Children's Court.
The youth was already on a three-year control order, for which parole would not become available until January 6, so the Children's Court could not impose a sentence beyond July 27, 2023.
Mr Hanshaw said the age of the woman meant she was classified as a "vulnerable person".
"It's a situation where the 75-year-old indicates she was confronted by one male and could hear the voice of a second male (and) ... had every reason to consider she was safe in her own home," he said.
Mr Hanshaw said the teenager was on bail at the time, was under the control order and was also on two good behaviour bonds.
"Based on the available evidence" the Children's Court did not, he said, have the jurisdiction to deal with the case summarily.
Mr Harrison said it did.
