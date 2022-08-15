The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Melbourne man was dobbed in by residents in Lavington street who heard revving engine

By Albury Court
August 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver who had downed some whisky then failed cop grog test despite 3 attempts

A motorist who later provided Albury police with a breath test sample more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit was so well-affected he couldn't drive off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.