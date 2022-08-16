YOUR SAY: Border ballet lovers disappointed that programs clash

We finally get the ballet in Albury/Wodonga (The Nutcracker at The Cube and Swan Lake at Albury Entertainment Centre) and they are both on the same night/time!
What a shame for patrons and lovers of ballet who would love to support both.
Knowing that Albury and surrounds will have no one at the table while this vital issue is discussed is disappointing to say the least.
It is now time we recognise our nurses and doctors for their services over the past two or more years.
It is their turn to be recognised for dedicated service to all of us.
They risked their lives to help save our lives and support those alone in their final minutes of life.
The COVID pandemic was a national emergency.
Two things have become very upsetting to me.
Firstly the lack of good specialists in Albury-Wodonga is becoming a real concern, they are either retiring or leaving the area.
This means their thousands of patients have to find a new specialist, which means these specialists are overloaded and care becomes seriously compromised.
You would think we are some backwater town, with these banks covering North Albury, Thurgoona, Jindera, Culcairn, Howlong, etc.
There are still people who like to go to the bank to draw out money, see transactions in their bank book and actually have money in their wallets.
Not everyone has credit cards and as you guessed, I'm one of those.
Enough is enough.
