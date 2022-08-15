The Border Mail
Federal forfeits its senior match against Bullioh in major shock

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
DECIMATED: Federal were forced to forfeit its senior match against Bullioh on the weekend but will have enough numbers to play in this week's elimination final.

Upper Murray league officials were left red-faced after Federal forfeited its senior match against Bullioh on the weekend.

