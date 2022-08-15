Upper Murray league officials were left red-faced after Federal forfeited its senior match against Bullioh on the weekend.
The shock decision by the Swans is believed to have been the first time a senior match has been forfeited in recent memory.
The finals are set to commence this weekend with the league's viability once again in the spotlight.
The Swans' decision to forfeit could compromise the league best and fairest count with both Bulldogs and Swans players denied the opportunity to poll votes.
Despite only having a 2-9 record, Federal finished in fourth spot and will face Buillioh in the elimination final on Saturday.
Swans president Craig Sheather said the club would have sufficient numbers to play in the elimination final this weekend.
"Unfortunately we had to forfeit on the weekend due to a lack of numbers," Sheather said.
"We had three blokes in Darwin and a couple more were crook.
"We played a heap of seconds players in the seniors the previous week and it's too tough on blokes to play two matches in this weather.
"So we decided it was in the best interests of the club to forfeit.
"To Bullioh's credit they were good about it.
"The conversation went on for a couple of days in the lead-up to the match on what we were going to do.
"We will definitely be right to play finals this weekend."
The Border Mail believes Federal forfeiting is a breach of the league constitution after the club's reserves match went ahead.
League operations manager, Nadia Edwards, declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Monday.
However, Edwards did reveal that Federal's decision to forfeit would be discussed at a league meeting on Monday night.
Sheather revealed he hadn't received any feedback about the club's decision.
"We haven't heard anything from the league," he said.
"We made the decision to forfeit late on Friday afternoon and we didn't hear anything back from the league at all.
