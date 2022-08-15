Albury Racing Club has been forced to abandon its meeting on Tuesday.
Racing NSW Stewards deemed the Heavy 10 track unsuitable for racing following rainfall on Sunday night and with the forecast predicting a high chance of showers again on Tuesday.
Club general manager Steve Hetherton said it was the right call to abandon the meeting.
"There is no surface water but with the rain that we've had on Monday and the forecast of more on Tuesday stewards decided to abandon the meeting," Hetherton said.
"There isn't an issue with the drainage, its just that we've had an extremely wet winter.
"It's been unprecedented the amount of meetings that have been called off in the region lately and the whole state for that matter.
"Obviously with wet tracks, jockey safety is paramount.
"It's been a tough winter for most clubs and we have just copped too much rain over the past fortnight."
