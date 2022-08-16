Myrtleford president Ian Wales says the drainage issues at McNamara Reserve robs the club of the opportunity to host an Ovens and Murray final.
The club hosted its most recent final in 2013 when Wangaratta Rovers played North Albury in the elimination final.
The urgent need of a drainage upgrade was once again highlighted during the Saints' recent clash against Wangaratta when the ground was a quagmire after 80mm of rain in the 72 hours preceding the match.
The Magpies lodged a formal complaint to the league about the condition of the ground.
The league is set to release its finals fixtures within the next fortnight for the five finals before the grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
Clubs can choose whether they want to apply to host a final before the league decides which venue is the most suitable depending on the mix of clubs playing on the day.
Wales said it was pointless in the club applying to host a final until Alpine Shire did the work necessary to upgrade the oval to the standard expected of O&M clubs.
"The league is not going to allow us to host a final until the Alpine Shire makes the necessary improvements to the ground," Wales said.
"It's a waste of time and you can't be critical of the league for that.
"If there isn't any rain around the ground would be fine but the league can't afford to take that risk and is trying to maximise finals revenue with the last two finals series' being ruined by Covid.
"So the club will continue to miss out on its slice of the finals pie until the Alpine Shire comes to the party.
"We have been trying to get something done for more than a decade but so far it has fallen on deaf ears."
League general manager Criag Millar revealed he had met with a representative from Alpine Shire on Monday to discuss the issues with the ground.
"We are working through with Alpine Shire and the club the issues with McNamara Reserve," Millar said.
The Saints play their final home match of the season against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
With the forecast of rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday the match is expected to be once again played in muddy conditions.
However, the likelihood of the match being played at another venue appears remote.
