Kelsey Skeers reappointed as Henty's A-grade netball coach for 2023

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:37am
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Henty coach Kelsey Skeers and assistant coach Rachael Terlich. Skeers has been reappointed as the Swampies' A-grade coach for next year following her debut season at the helm. Picture: supplied

Kelsey Skeers has re-signed with Henty following her first season at the helm of the club's A-grade netball side.

