Kelsey Skeers has re-signed with Henty following her first season at the helm of the club's A-grade netball side.
While it's been a challenging season for the winless Swampies, Skeers said it was an easy decision to continue in the coaching role.
Advertisement
"I've really enjoyed coaching the girls but it has been tough, especially with the scoreboard and not getting any wins," Skeers said.
"I said at the start of the season that the three big things are enjoyment, improvement and culture.
"I thought by the end of the season if we've got a really good culture, which we do, and we're improving each week and enjoying the game, I think I've done a good job of coaching.
"Obviously there's times where you second guess yourself as a coach, but the girls give me feedback on what they thought and it's positive.
"There's great things coming to Henty as a club and I know that if I stick around I'm going to be a part of that, which I'm super excited for."
After playing the first five rounds, Skeers has since been leading from the sidelines due to being pregnant.
She's been helped out by playing assistant coach Rachael Terlich, who has also recommitted to the Swampies for the 2023 season.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It probably has developed my coaching a lot more as well being able to be that coach from the sidelines and not playing," Skeers said.
"I probably wouldn't be in the position I am as a coach if I was still playing."
With the final round of the Hume League's home and away fixture set to be played this weekend, Henty will have one final major challenge as they go head-to-head with ladder leaders Jindera at the Bulldogs' home ground.
"Last weekend was a really good game by the girls against the Giants and to their credit it was probably one of the best games they've played as a team," Skeers said.
"Going into Jindera, we know that it's going to be tough.
"I'll just say to the girls to go out there and have fun for our last game.
"Throughout the season, the girls haven't made it easy for teams to score and I think we just need to make sure we aren't making it easy for them."
In other round 18 match-ups, Osborne host Billabong Crows, Lockhart face Culcairn, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla meet CDHBU, Holbrook collide with Brock-Burrum and Howlong take on Murray Magpies.
Advertisement
Heading into finals, the top six A-grade sides at the end of round 17 are Jindera, Osborne, Billabong Crows, Howlong, Lockhart and Culcairn, with seventh placed Murray Magpies trailing by eight points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.