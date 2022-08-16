The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Nick Madden tipped for the AFL but nothing beats playing with his mates at Osborne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Madden, right, keeps his eyes on the footy. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Excitement is building around Nick Madden after the towering Osborne ruckman was invited to the AFL Draft Combine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.