Excitement is building around Nick Madden after the towering Osborne ruckman was invited to the AFL Draft Combine.
The 18-year-old, who stands 204cm tall, will head to Melbourne for testing in October having impressed for the GWS Giants Academy in the NAB League.
Madden recently got his first taste of the VFL, playing for the Giants against Essendon, and Osborne coach Joel Mackie is backing the teenager to make it all the way to the top of the sport.
"It would be stupid if he doesn't get picked up," Mackie said.
"Kids like that generally take years to build up, fill out and grow but he's already done a few of those.
"He's got to work on parts of his game now, his fitness and his ruck work.
"He's a natural footballer but we all know, when you go to that next level, it's a lot different to running around in the Hume league.
"I think he's excited about the challenge, though, and I see him becoming a really good AFL footballer.
"It's pretty exciting.
"We'll make the most of him and hopefully send him off in a good way."
Madden, who's spent his whole career at Osborne, has played in three of the Tigers' last four games and is set to be a key figure in Hume league finals.
"I love coming back to Osborne the most, being able to play with freedom and enjoying it with my best mates," Madden said.
"There's a lot to work on, to make the grannie and hopefully win the flag but I love playing with this group.
"We've got a good mix of young and old and it's good to play with them every chance I get."
Madden, who rated Brock-Burrum's Jeremy Luff his toughest opponent in the ruck this year, is relishing the challenges in front of him.
"It's been very good travelling around the country with the Allies and Giants," he said.
"It's been a good opportunity to play against people my age and playing with the Giants has definitely progressed my footy a lot.
"My ruck craft and forward craft is getting better.
"Being able to work with your mates in the forward line is very important as a big bloke, trying to use your strength to your advantage and having a soft touch to the mids so you can work it out of the middle better."
Mackie's thrilled to have Madden at his disposal.
"It's a pretty good bonus, having a 110kg, 204cm ruckman out there," he said.
"He's still a young boy but he just looks a natural.
"He's a local boy through and through, having come through the juniors and he's much-loved around the club.
"He loves playing with us and we love having him.
"We know he's going to, hopefully, do bigger and better things in the future, but for the moment, we'll use him up."
