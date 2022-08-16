The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Jim's shave or save beard rivalry fundraiser to aid the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT CAUSE: Catherine and Jim Lewry ready to shave off the dreaded beard to raise funds for cancer. Picture: MARK JESSER

He likens the feeling to having his head "caught in a coil of barbed wire".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.