SHOW UP
Phil Jamieson On Tour, SS&A Albury, Saturday, August 20, 7.30pm
The frontman, singer-songwriter and guitarist for Grinspoon, Phil Jamieson will hit the road to celebrate his debut album Somebody Else. It was released on vinyl, CD and digitally through Cheersquad Records & Tapes. This is pop music with fire and finesse. In July 1995, Jamieson, on lead vocals and guitar, formed Grinspoon with Pat Davern on lead guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar and Kristian Hopes on drums. The show runs in the SS&A Auditorium; doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm show. Tickets $40.
EAT UP
The iconic Stanley Pub reopened to the public this week. The man behind renowned Melbourne eateries MoVida and Lee Ho Fook, Peter Bartholomew, and Beechworth restaurateur Michael Ryan have bought the historic hotel, which dates back to 1954. Licensee Sally Wright has devised a menu to reflect her love of Asian food. Think braised beef cheeks in a master stock; whole fried snapper with Asian vegetables and rice; chicken karaage; fried mushrooms; and a vegetarian clay pot. Dining bookings essential.
LISTEN UP
Victorian Welsh Choir, St Matthew's Church, Albury, Saturday, August 20, 2pm
The beautiful harmonies of the Welsh Valleys return to Albury this weekend. The Victoria Welsh Choir will present its concert in St Matthew's Anglican Church. Renowned for its humour, sense of fun and rich singing in spine-tingling four-part harmony, the choir offers a rare musical experience. Tickets ($45) available from Eventbrite.
TURN UP
The Italian Tenors, The Commercial Club, Albury, Saturday, August 20, 8pm
Returning for their fifth Australian tour, The Italian Tenors are three of Europe's most successful operatic tenors in Evans Tonon, Sabino Gaita and Luca Sala. It's a must-see for all who love Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi, Enrico Caruso and Mario Merola.
BAKE UP
Albury Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, August 21, 11am to 4pm
Anything you bake in your oven at home you can bake in the wood fired ovens. This includes bread and damper, pizzas, roast meat and vegetables, cakes, biscuits, pies and quiches. The oven co-ordinator is available during the bake to offer help.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, August 20, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
