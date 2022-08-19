The frontman, singer-songwriter and guitarist for Grinspoon, Phil Jamieson will hit the road to celebrate his debut album Somebody Else. It was released on vinyl, CD and digitally through Cheersquad Records & Tapes. This is pop music with fire and finesse. In July 1995, Jamieson, on lead vocals and guitar, formed Grinspoon with Pat Davern on lead guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar and Kristian Hopes on drums. The show runs in the SS&A Auditorium; doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm show. Tickets $40.