A pop up, pay-as-you-can restaurant in Wodonga, which fosters social inclusion for isolated community members, is seeking funding to continue the program next year.
The St Andrew's Foundation has this year funded the Food Without Barriers restaurant, which teaches TAFE students, Indie School students and Job Centre participants to prepare and serve lunch every Tuesday at St Stephens Uniting Church on Beechworth Road.
Uniting VIC/TAS emergency relief coordinator Catherine Byrne said about 50 people would book into the restaurant each week.
"The program includes people who'd like to go to a restaurant, but don't have the funds to be able to," she said.
"So they feel quite special because we do the tables up beautifully with table cloths and nice serviettes and flowers and so forth and then they can bring their friends and be sat down and have a restaurant style meal and be waited on.
"This [program] is funded post-COVID, trying to reengage the community into the social side of things because people were feeling very isolated and so many friendships have been formed out of this...there's people who have met here and gone shopping together, they go and have a coffee together, it's a whole new social level for a lot of people."
Ms Byrne said she'd love someone to fund the $50,000 program for 2023.
"It's not a cheap program because we are funding wages for a chef, but these students or participants get to work really closely with the chef and get to learn really good skills," she said.
"There have been a few who have actually got work from this experience and that's what it's all about, so it'd be great if we could link up with maybe a restaurant and that could be their social outreach thing or their service to the community."
Fernbank Confectionary hospitality trainee Gina Cunningham started working for Food Without Barriers this year.
The 16-year-old who has autism said she found a new passion and career pathway through the program after leaving school.
"I'm loving it, because I'm getting new skills," she said.
"I didn't like school and school was getting too much for me, so I'm like 'I want to do something else'.
"[It's] really busy and fun."
Gina said she notices change in the customers as they open up and become more comfortable, which is the program's aim.
"They're talking more and they're asking more stuff and things like that, it makes us feel happy, yeah, [I] appreciate it," she said.
Gina said the program has also helped her feel an increased sense of belonging and make her own new friendships.
"I don't really get along with younger people my age, but older people talk more to me and it makes me feel happy," she said.
To book into the restaurant or support the program, call the Uniting Wodonga office on 02 6048 6900.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
