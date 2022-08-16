The Border Mail
Food Without Barriers seeks $50,000 for program to continue next year

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 16 2022 - 2:30am
IN THE KITCHEN: Food Without Barriers' Catherine Byrne, Kytlee Willis, Gina Cunningham, 16, and Megan Rigby prepare an apple crumble for their customers. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A pop up, pay-as-you-can restaurant in Wodonga, which fosters social inclusion for isolated community members, is seeking funding to continue the program next year.

