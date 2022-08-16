Train enthusiasts enjoyed a trip down memory lane yesterday as they travelled in a restored heritage diesel train that departed from Albury.
The 60 passengers were on a return journey to Wagga, where they enjoyed lunch at the William Farrer Hotel - known as the city's "pub on the corner".
Organised by the Rail Motor Society, based at Paterson in the NSW Hunter Valley, the journey was taken on a heritage diesel passenger train,
Society spokeswoman Trish Short said the journey left Albury about 10am and arrived back about 4pm.
"We are a heritage rail main line operator," she said. "All the crew are volunteers and all money raised goes back into restoration of our fleet."
She said the train would leave Albury for the journey home on Friday morning, staying in Goulburn overnight before travelling to Sydney then on to Paterson on Saturday.
Ms Short said the visit to the Border included some "family runs" to Henty and return to Albury that were so popular that tickets sold out within a few hours.
