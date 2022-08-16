The Border Mail
Community groups call for volunteers for fundraising at Henty Field Days

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
August 16 2022
CULCAIRN VOLUNTEERS: Public School principal Craig Allibon, the Golf Club's Heather Lowe, the Tennis Club's Andrew Fagan and the Football Club's Trevor Smith are encouraging people to volunteer at the field days. Picture: MARK JESSER

Community groups are looking forward to being able to fundraise at the Henty Machinery Field Days again next month, after the event was cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19, costing various groups an important revenue stream.

