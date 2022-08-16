Community groups are looking forward to being able to fundraise at the Henty Machinery Field Days again next month, after the event was cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19, costing various groups an important revenue stream.
Culcairn Football Netball Club, Culcairn Tennis Club, Culcairn Public School and Culcairn Swimming Pool are among a number of groups around the region looking for volunteers to work at the field days on September 20, 21 and 22.
Football Club president and Culcairn school teacher Jesse Kent said it meant a lot to the groups to be able to fundraise again.
"We lost a fair bit of fundraising funds over the last two or three years 'cause of COVID and we're looking forward to getting it back, both on the footy and the school side of things," he said.
"For the footy club we do the car parking and we're talking $5000 roughly every field days and for the school quite a substantial bit of fundraising, maybe a couple of thousand."
Mr Kent said not having the field days as a fundraising option had been "a lot of hard work" for the football and netball club committee trying to find other revenue streams to fill the void, but the groups already had projects in mind for the extra cash.
"In terms of the school we're really updating a lot of our sports equipment at the moment and our technology," he said.
"At the footy club it just sort of takes a fair bit to run a footy club these days, there's a lot of financial costs just to be involved in footy leagues and those sorts of things, so just having that revenue of money makes it easier."
Tennis club president Andrew Fagan said he was concerned there may be some challenges recruiting enough volunteers for the field days.
"A lot of the people from the footy club, tennis club, swimming club, we're all sort of the same people," he said.
"We normally do alright, but I'm thinking we'll struggle this year.
"Quite a few of them are just scared of getting COVID...people just don't want to get out and about."
Mr Fagan also said after two years without the major fundraising event, volunteers were disconnected from their organisations and committees making it harder to get them involved.
The groups are looking for upwards of 25 volunteers each. It's best to contact them directly to volunteer.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
