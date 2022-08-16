Group stole dog, used it to blackmail victim over her debt

A dognapper who blackmailed a woman, demanding cash for the pet's return, has been taken into custody.
Ice user Lee Warren Armstrong, 47, was with other drug users who targeted the victim's golden retriever, Millie, on December 21 last year.
The Wangaratta County Court on Tuesday heard Armstrong had been seeking to recoup $2000 from the victim, who was also a drug user, about 3am.
Armstrong and four others attended the woman's Benalla home about 3am, banged on her door and yelled.
One of the co-accused yelled "pay me my money" before taking the dog away.
The victim drove around to the co-accused man's house, and Armstrong said "I want my money as well".
She was told she had to pay the cash or the dog's throat would be slit.
Threats against the dog continued, with Armstrong saying "I'm gonna kill this fat ----", until the money was transferred about 2.45pm and the dog handed back.
The dog had a small cut on its face but was unharmed.
Armstrong's Benalla home was searched on December 23 with seven shotgun cartridges found.
He had denied the offending to police, but on Tuesday pleaded guilty to theft and blackmail.
The court heard he had been bashed with a baseball bat by one of the other accused men, who believed Armstrong ratted him out.
Of the four others allegedly involved, two are brothers with matters pending in court and the identity of the other two is unknown.
Armstrong's lawyer, Brad Penno, urged Judge Greg Lyon to impose a community corrections order.
But the judge said the offending was far too serious and revoked the 46-year-old's bail, which led to Armstrong being taken into custody.
"This is a crime committed over a number of hours," Judge Lyon noted.
"There's a deal of calculation to it.
"There's a deal of manipulation to it."
Armstrong will be assessed for a corrections order with the matter to return to court on Thursday.
