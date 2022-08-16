While the Bandits' 10th place finish in the NBL1 East men's competition has ruled them out of finals, coach Haydn Kirkwood said the inaugural competition had been a good experience nonetheless.
The border side lost its final home clash by 17 points against Hills Hornets.
"We went on a bit of a slide towards the end of the season and we were hoping to get that last one back for the fans to finish the season on a high, but unfortunately we were down a few players," Kirkwood said.
"Our expectation going into the league was that it wasn't going to be a cakewalk. All of the teams have experienced players who have been playing together for a few years."
The men will now cheer on the women's side in finals.
"It's a testament to (Matt) Paps with how he's been working with the juniors and having the likes of Lauren (Jackson) and Unique (Thompson) get the large score they've been getting, it's been good to watch."
