Woman given five minutes to get smokes at Birallee or son would be hurt

A man who kept his partner's child at her home and threatened to hurt the boy has been jailed, with a magistrate labelling him "a bully and a thug".
James Delphin-Kennedy had argued with his partner in the early hours of September 11 last year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard he had been drinking and smoking marijuana before making threats to the pregnant woman.
Delphin-Kennedy became angry and threatened to seriously injure the victim and her children before arming himself with a knife and axe.
He held the knife in front of her face and kept the other weapon by his side.
The 26-year-old told the woman to go to the Birallee shops at 7.30am to buy him cigarettes, and kept her son at home.
He kept her phone and said she had five minutes to get there and back or he would hurt the boy.
The victim told a stranger what happened and they called police, leading to Delphin-Kennedy's arrest a short time later.
Further threats were made to the woman on July 6, and the 26-year-old was arrested on July 8 and remanded.
Delphin-Kennedy began using marijuana and alcohol at age 11 and was a daily ice user at 19.
The court heard he wanted to undertake rehabilitation.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said it wasn't his first time before court for domestic violence matters.
"He's treated her appallingly," Mr Dunn said.
"He's a bully and a thug."
He imposed a 12-month jail term with a six-month minimum on charges including threatening to inflict serious injury.
