Wodonga victim threatened with knife, axe, son held as demands made

By Wodonga Court
August 16 2022 - 7:00am
Woman given five minutes to get smokes at Birallee or son would be hurt

A man who kept his partner's child at her home and threatened to hurt the boy has been jailed, with a magistrate labelling him "a bully and a thug".

