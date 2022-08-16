The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council endorses gondola for Huon Hill but not everybody is impressed with the idea

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What may be: An impression drawn up by a Border Mail artist of how a gondola may appear on Huon Hill with Lake Hume in the background.

A PLAN to install a gondola ride on the side of Wodonga's Huon Hill to attract tourists has been labelled "visionary" by the city's mayor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.