Damian Cupido booted 14 goals last weekend to notch the ton for the fifth time of his remarkable career.
Cupido played for Brock-Burrum last year but joined Kyabram and District Football League club Girgarre this season as coach.
The prolific goalkicker was on 87 goals heading into the last match of the home and away season against bottom placed side Longwood.
In a dominant display, Cupido booted 14.8 and was swarmed by team-mates and spectators after notching the magical milestone once again.
Cupido downed a chocolate milk while still out on the ground to celebrate.
"It was a huge thrill to get the milestone because the conditions were fairly ordinary," Cupido said.
"It was fairly muddy and the ground was similar to when Myrtleford played Wangaratta not long ago.
"But the boys looked after me and I was able to get the job done.
"More importantly we clinched a finals berth and we celebrated accordingly.
"Realistically it will probably the the last 100 that I will kick because I can see the finish line to my footy career approaching very quickly.
"But I really enjoyed it and it was a great moment."
Cupido lasted booted 100-goals for Henty in 2018.
The 40-year-old said he would weigh-up his playing future over the off-season.
"The last two to three years I've been a year to year proposition depending on how the body is feeling," he said.
"But getting the club into the finals for the first time in a couple of decades is a nice feather in the cap."
