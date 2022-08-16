The Border Mail
Damian Cupido boots 14 goals for Girgarre to notch 100 goal milestone

Brent Godde
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
ANOTHER TON: Damian Cupido booted the fifth ton of his career last weekend after kicking 14 goals in the final home and away match of the season.

Damian Cupido booted 14 goals last weekend to notch the ton for the fifth time of his remarkable career.

