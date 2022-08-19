Growing global demand for Aussie Jerseys Advertising Feature

TOP: The top Jersey herd in the August ABVs went to Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys from Noorat in south-west Victoria. Photo: Supplied

Young Australian genomic bulls have dominated in the August ABVs as global demand grows for Aussie Jerseys.

Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said 15 of the top 20 young genomic bulls in the DataGene August update are Australian.

"That's a strong indicator of the strength of Australian Bulls and supports feedback that importing AI companies are struggling to find bulls that are rating well in Australia," Mr Barrett said.

"With growing global demand for Aussie bulls, we are seeing more companies looking at domestic Jersey bulls."

The top five young genomic bulls are Pickle with a BPI of 408, followed by Roulette (396), CSCJamieo (380), Butler (375) and CSCWoodside (372), all Australian bulls.

The top Australian Proven Bulls are also dominated by domestic bulls; Douggan (BPI 395), Dobson (358), Invincible (338) and ASKN (294), followed by import Matt (287).

The Australian dominance is timely with Jersey Australia leading a joint trade site at World Dairy Expo in Madison Wisconsin USA in October.

The site will include also Holstein Australia, Genetics Australia, AgriGene, Central Sires Co-op with support from National Herd Improvement Association of Australia (NHIA).

"The great positive is that Australian bulls are providing some of the world's leading genetics at the moment, so there has never been a better time to market our Jerseys to the world," Mr Barrett said.

The top Jersey herd in the August ABVs was Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys from Noorat in south-west Victoria, with a BPI of 225, up 18 on the April score.

In April, they were at the number one herd position with a BPI of 207.

The Glennen's told ACM in April their top spot reflected their focus on continual improvement.

"We're taking out at the bottom and breeding at the front; every cow has to justify her existence for being there," Michelle said.

The top five was rounded out by Bryan and Jo Dickson's Emu Banks Jerseys, the Bacon family's Brookbora Jerseys, Rohan and Graham Sprunt's Kaarmona Jerseys and Michaela Thompson's Heartland Jerseys.