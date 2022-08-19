New ranks added to Hereford Super Sires list Advertising Feature

RANKED: An elite group of young sires from across the country has been inducted into the ranks of the Herefords Australia Super Sires catalogue. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

AN elite group of young sires from across the country has been inducted into the ranks of the Herefords Australia Super Sires catalogue.

The cohort of seven bulls include: Dalkeith Randy R090, sold by Ant Martin, Dalkeith Herefords, Cassilis to Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, Qld, as well as Elite K124 S069 from Kay Payne, Elite Poll Herefords, Gundy, Tobruk Southern Cross S15 bred by Damien Holloway, Tobruk Beef, Wagga Wagga and purchased for a breed-record yearling bull price of $91,000 by Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA, and Wirruna Rockefeller R355 from southern NSW seedstock producer Ian Locke, Wirruna, Holbrook. Other bulls include Tasmanian-bred sires Poachers Run Ryder R023 and Quamby Plains Rival R269, and Victorian-bred Ke Warra Maxwell R156.

The additions bolster the Super Sires line-up to encompass bulls from two studs which have not before been represented in the program.

INDUCTED: Tobruk Southern Cross S15 bred by Damien Holloway, Tobruk Beef, Wagga Wagga and purchased for a breed-record yearling bull price of $91,000 by Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA. Photo: Supplied

Herefords Australia breed and business development manager, Kathleen Allan, said the Super Sires initiative was launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying elite young bulls within the breed.

"The bulls selected first meet the strict Breedplan criteria and are then endorsed by the breeder and all embody the high-performing genetics producers are seeking to enhance their operations for both the grass and grain fed markets," Ms Allan said.

"The Super Sires program is an exciting initiative of Herefords Australia, as it enables commercial producers to accelerate genetic gains across their herds through access to superior genetics.

"This year, we have inducted the progeny of another existing Super Sire bull - a ringing endorsement of the program which has established itself as a key initiative within the Hereford breed."