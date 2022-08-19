AN elite group of young sires from across the country has been inducted into the ranks of the Herefords Australia Super Sires catalogue.
The cohort of seven bulls include: Dalkeith Randy R090, sold by Ant Martin, Dalkeith Herefords, Cassilis to Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, Qld, as well as Elite K124 S069 from Kay Payne, Elite Poll Herefords, Gundy, Tobruk Southern Cross S15 bred by Damien Holloway, Tobruk Beef, Wagga Wagga and purchased for a breed-record yearling bull price of $91,000 by Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA, and Wirruna Rockefeller R355 from southern NSW seedstock producer Ian Locke, Wirruna, Holbrook. Other bulls include Tasmanian-bred sires Poachers Run Ryder R023 and Quamby Plains Rival R269, and Victorian-bred Ke Warra Maxwell R156.
The additions bolster the Super Sires line-up to encompass bulls from two studs which have not before been represented in the program.
Herefords Australia breed and business development manager, Kathleen Allan, said the Super Sires initiative was launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying elite young bulls within the breed.
"The bulls selected first meet the strict Breedplan criteria and are then endorsed by the breeder and all embody the high-performing genetics producers are seeking to enhance their operations for both the grass and grain fed markets," Ms Allan said.
"The Super Sires program is an exciting initiative of Herefords Australia, as it enables commercial producers to accelerate genetic gains across their herds through access to superior genetics.
"This year, we have inducted the progeny of another existing Super Sire bull - a ringing endorsement of the program which has established itself as a key initiative within the Hereford breed."
She said the new bulls inducted to the catalogue offered greater diversity to the Super Sires team, and with 29 bulls now listed, breeders had greater choice when selecting Super Sire genetics to use in their operations.
Young Australian genomic bulls have dominated in the August ABVs as global demand grows for Aussie Jerseys.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said 15 of the top 20 young genomic bulls in the DataGene August update are Australian.
"That's a strong indicator of the strength of Australian Bulls and supports feedback that importing AI companies are struggling to find bulls that are rating well in Australia," Mr Barrett said.
"With growing global demand for Aussie bulls, we are seeing more companies looking at domestic Jersey bulls."
The top five young genomic bulls are Pickle with a BPI of 408, followed by Roulette (396), CSCJamieo (380), Butler (375) and CSCWoodside (372), all Australian bulls.
The top Australian Proven Bulls are also dominated by domestic bulls; Douggan (BPI 395), Dobson (358), Invincible (338) and ASKN (294), followed by import Matt (287).
The Australian dominance is timely with Jersey Australia leading a joint trade site at World Dairy Expo in Madison Wisconsin USA in October.
The site will include also Holstein Australia, Genetics Australia, AgriGene, Central Sires Co-op with support from National Herd Improvement Association of Australia (NHIA).
"The great positive is that Australian bulls are providing some of the world's leading genetics at the moment, so there has never been a better time to market our Jerseys to the world," Mr Barrett said.
The top Jersey herd in the August ABVs was Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys from Noorat in south-west Victoria, with a BPI of 225, up 18 on the April score.
In April, they were at the number one herd position with a BPI of 207.
The Glennen's told ACM in April their top spot reflected their focus on continual improvement.
"We're taking out at the bottom and breeding at the front; every cow has to justify her existence for being there," Michelle said.
The top five was rounded out by Bryan and Jo Dickson's Emu Banks Jerseys, the Bacon family's Brookbora Jerseys, Rohan and Graham Sprunt's Kaarmona Jerseys and Michaela Thompson's Heartland Jerseys.
Mr Barrett welcomed the new Sustainability Index which he said would help to drive on-farm sustainability through genetics.