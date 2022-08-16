Muireann Kilroy scored her 100th goal of the season on Sunday and then declared 'I'm not finished yet!'
Kilroy has been in superb form across multiple age groups for Albury Hotspurs, filling her boots in both girls and boys competitions.
The St Anne's Primary School student only turned 12 earlier this month but is already training with the club's senior women's squad.
"I love going on the field whatever the weather," Kilroy said.
"It's so enjoyable, getting fresh air, playing with my mates and having a good time.
"I'm really proud of the record.
"On Sunday, I thought I'd only scored eight in the under-12 girls, which would have put me on 99, but then I realised I scored nine so I was like 'I've got 100, let's go!'
"I love scoring goals, especially when we're in a tight game.
"It's an amazing feeling and you're blown away.
"I can't wait for finals.
"I'm so excited because I get to play in three or four different age groups.
"I want to see how many goals I can score then!"
Kilroy's dad, Aidan, coaches her in the under-12 girls squad at Hotspurs.
"Watching Muireann develop from miniroos to the player she is now, playing with these older girls, is a testament to all the people who have coached her over the years," Aidan said.
"It makes me feel so proud.
"I've been coaching her since she was five or six and she's had three of the best coaches going around in Brad Howard, Justin Wild and Fiona Smith.
"This is the result of hard work, not just by Muireann but by the whole club, which is what I like about it.
"It's a big collective effort."
