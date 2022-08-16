The Border Mail

Muireann Kilroy has scored 100 goals for Albury Hotspurs this season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:05am
Muireann Kilroy with dad Aidan. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Muireann Kilroy scored her 100th goal of the season on Sunday and then declared 'I'm not finished yet!'

