Fake motorbike crash, Lake Hume incident reported by accused man: court

A man accused of making multiple false reports to police has faced court.
Tylan Luke Porter is accused of reporting a fake motorbike crash at Yackandandah and a kayak incident on Lake Hume.
Limited details were aired in Wodonga court on Tuesday, but magistrate Peter Dunn questioned if the Ebden matter should be heard in NSW instead of Victoria.
Porter appeared in court on a video link and is yet to enter a plea.
The matter will return to court on October 11.
