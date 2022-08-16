North East man pleads not guilty to firefighter assault, lighting blaze

A Sandy Creek man accused of assaulting a CFA member and lighting a fire during a danger period has entered pleas of not guilty in court.
David Shields is accused of assaulting a volunteer firefighter called to his property on January 30.
Shields on Tuesday said he had been pepper sprayed and Tasered at the scene.
He appeared in Wodonga court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of assaulting an emergency worker, resisting an emergency worker and lighting a fire in a fire danger period.
He spoke of "copping seven years of absolute hell from these ice addicted, schizophrenic sickos".
He said there was a group of people who had caused him grief, said police were no longer welcome at his property, and asked magistrate Peter Dunn if there was a way to prevent fire brigade members from coming to his property.
"This has happened before by the same group of people," Shields said.
"They've just hounded us before and given us a heap of grief."
The court heard his arrest was captured on police body camera footage.
Mr Dunn said there was a process in court where issues in cases needed to be narrowed down.
Police prosecutor Les Hare said a case conference had already been held with Shields.
"At the end of the day, nothing was resolved," he said.
"It seems Mr Shields wants his day in court, which he's entitled to."
Shields said the fire had occurred on Crown land, not his property, and that "we didn't light it".
The matter will return on October 19.
