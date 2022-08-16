The Border Mail
North East man pleads not guilty to firefighter assault, lighting blaze

By Wodonga Court
August 16 2022 - 10:00am
NOT GUILTY: David Shields is contesting three charges.

A Sandy Creek man accused of assaulting a CFA member and lighting a fire during a danger period has entered pleas of not guilty in court.

