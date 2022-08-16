The Border Mail

Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley suffers fractured clavicle and ribs in fall

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:29am
Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley is nursing a fractured clavicle.

Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after being involved in a nasty fall during trackwork at Albury racecourse on Tuesday morning.

