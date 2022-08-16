Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after being involved in a nasty fall during trackwork at Albury racecourse on Tuesday morning.
Stanley was aboard a Mitch Beer-trained galloper and was dislodged after his mount fell.
He suffered a fractured clavicle and broken ribs and was initially transported to Albury Base Hospital.
He was transported to Melbourne late on Tuesday for surgery.
Stanley relocated to Albury from Perth in June to join the Beer stable.
The son of group one-winning jockey, now trainer, Brent Stanley, Jett started his apprenticeship under Grant and Alana Williams in Perth.
Stanley had a dream start to his move to the Border after he landed three winners from his first three rides at Narrandera in June.
The 18-year-old initially joined Beer's stable on a three month loan.
He had several mounts at Albury on Tuesday before the meeting was abandoned.
