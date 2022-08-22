At The Personnel Group, we work with people with a disability or a mental health condition to help them find work and to stay employed.
Our clients are some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in our community, and we see firsthand the impact of housing affordability and housing shortages.
If a person doesn't have safe, stable housing, they are very unlikely to be able to find and maintain a job.
Where a person cannot work or access housing, it can lead to a multitude of other issues such as crime, financial distress, domestic violence and drug or alcohol abuse.
So where does the issue come from, and why is it still a problem in a country as wealthy as Australia?
We all understand that the cost of living is rising - we know our fuel, our food, our utilities and our housing are all getting more expensive. While that places pressure on all of us, it puts most pressure on people who are least able to adapt to it. Small increases in the cost of basic necessities can quickly place such people in financial difficulty.
We are experiencing also a chronic shortage of affordable housing availability. With significant competition for available rental properties, owners generally prioritise tenants with secure employment and previous rental references, creating an even deeper cycle of disadvantage for those on the outer.
More than 500 new social housing premises are planned in Albury over the next 10 years, but this does not solve the problem for people experiencing homelessness today.
Housing issues are often unseen.
Many people imagine homelessness as affecting older people or people living with mental illness.
We don't realise that it equally impacts all demographics across our community, including children.
Homelessness includes people living in temporary accommodation or sleeping on a friend's couch or in their car. It changes the narrative when we start to imagine children living in a car, without sufficient food, appropriate clothing or other standard necessities that most of us take for granted.
Vinnies, Uniting Care, YES Unlimited, Beyond Housing, Homes Out West and Carevan, among others, work at the coalface, bringing practical solutions to complex issues.
At The Personnel Group we agree that our role is to support these organisations, raising funds, resources and awareness. It is about building our community's understanding of the issues and how we can all contribute to their solution. We have an organisational action plan guiding how we work in this space.
Our job is not to reinvent the wheel but to support expert organisations' good ideas, initiatives and actions. This support involves raising much-needed money or resources and building understanding and awareness.
Participants have raised money, promoted the cause and then slept sleep rough outside the St Vincent de Paul social housing facility in South Albury.
The forecast said it would be cold and it would likely be wet. And it was uncomfortable.
It is, however, a very small thing we can do, a tiny amount of discomfort, which will hopefully have a big impact on the lives of people doing it tough within our community.
We are able to go back to our warm homes and comfortable beds afterwards, but the people we are supporting will not.
Importantly, money raised from the sleepout will remain in our community.
Funds raised support social housing properties in Albury-Wodonga, as well as Vinnies Care and support centres across the local region which provide financial and material aid directly to locals in need.
Beyond the sleepout, our goal is to continue supporting and promoting other organisations working in our region and bringing awareness to the challenges facing the forgotten few within our community.
