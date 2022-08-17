WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking help to find wanted people

Albury police are again appealing for help to find those with warrants out for their arrest.
Samantha Lawson, 42, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police on Wednesday said she is known to frequent the Albury area.
Police are also searching for 38-year-old Aaron Beardsworth.
Mr Beardsworth is wanted on two outstanding Warrants.
He is known Albury and Walla Walla areas.
Jayden Nuku, 29, is also wanted on two outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Albury, Griffith and Beechworth areas.
Matthew Sullivan, 34, is also sought by police.
He has distinctive tattoos, including of a cross on his face.
Sullivan is well known to police.
