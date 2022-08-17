The Border Mail
New Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray looks to pressure and pace

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:35am, first published 12:07am
Wangaratta Rovers' Sam Murray will have a dress rehearsal as coach when he leads the team at home against North Albury on Saturday.

New Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray says pressure and pace will be the pillars of his game plan in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

