New Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray says pressure and pace will be the pillars of his game plan in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Murray was announced as coach for the next two years after the club's vital 17-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
It pushed the club back into the top five and in control of its destiny with games against North Albury and Albury to round out the regular season.
Murray will have his first chance to coach against North on Saturday when incumbent Daryn Cresswell is unavailable.
"We're going to play a highly aggressive defensive game and allow our transition and speed to be our major weapon," he suggested.
"We've got strong runners like Jack Gerrish, Dylan Stone, Alex Marklew and a few of the younger boys and we'll force teams into turning the ball over with a strong defensive pressure and hopefully look to burn them at the other end, that suits our list at the current moment."
Rovers' speed and ability to spread the ball quickly, running in numbers, are their greatest weapons as they eye a top five finish on Saturday week.
And along with the tactical side of the game, Murray will also focus on man management.
"You look at all the hard work Daryn has completed and we want to move the club into a really exciting time," Murray offered.
"It's exciting to bring a lot of enjoyment to the club and make people passionate about playing here.
"We definitely want players to play their natural games and it's about understanding what their natural games are and having conversations about who they are as a footballer and what position they have with us in the team.
"You allow the boys to be who they are and take the game on as they will."
That has always been Cresswell's mantra and one of the league's quickest players in Jack Gerrish thrived on that philosophy against the Roos last weekend.
The speedster racked up 33 touches, including an equal game-high eight inside 50s.
"He was unreal on that far wing, you get him out there and let him run," Cresswell told Radio 3NE.
"He got caught holding the ball through the middle, but that's him, we have to cop that, there's some good and bad with it.
"He's developing nicely, his footy acumen has improved a lot through our reviews, he's starting to understand how to play the position."
If Rovers make the elimination final, the prospect of Gerrish's blistering pace and daring on the wing - hopefully on a dry ground - is riveting.
He proved the match-winner in games against Lavington and Wangaratta early last year with his speed thrilling the crowds.
