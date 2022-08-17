Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

AUGUST
20
Phil Jamieson on Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7pm
The Italian Tenors, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
26
Thirsty Merc Celebration Album Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
27
Victorian State Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm
28
Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
30
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
31
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 6.30pm
SEPTEMBER
1
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
2
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 8pm
Wolfe Brothers, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
3
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 3pm and 7.30pm
Kitty Flanagan Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5pm and 8pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
4
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 5pm
10
John Paul Young - 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
11
Royal Czech Ballet presents Swan Lake, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
PROJECTion Dance presents The Nutcracker, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
16
The Alphabet of Awesome Science, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
Altimate Grunge, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
