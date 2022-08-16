Two self-proclaimed "mad loving op-shoppers" have turned a designer bag they picked up for just $2 into an $800 sale.
Albury friends Dayarna Murray and Kyria Birch have made a thriving side business out of their love for op-shopping.
While they are at it, Ree & Dee Thrifting Co are also aiming to lessen the burden on overflowing landfills and rising prices by thrifting and flipping.
"We both grew up op-shopping with our families, that love has never left us," Mrs Murray said.
"We thought we could make money from items, and that's where the idea sparked because we found some really good stuff."
"Wardrobes are revolving, and you can always find something to sell.
"As long as you put hard work into something you can make anything of it, I feel that we have this kind of dream that could definitely replace an income or add to it.
Ms Birch agreed, saying there was nothing better than saving the planet and not contributing to landfill.
The business sells on platforms like eBay and Depop, but have broadened its horizons by selling not only clothes and handbags, but furniture and antiques too.
"When we go to the op shops, we seem to find a lot more bargains because we are looking now for more variety," Ms Birch said.
"It's easy enough for anyone to do, especially if you love op shopping like us.
"And knowing we can turn our hobby of thrift shopping into a little side hustle."
Albury's Lachlan Spalding has also found a niche for thrift shopping, saying it's a great way to make money.
He primarily sells male clothing on his Instagram and Depop page, but has also found a market for music memorabilia.
"I've been into op shopping since I was around eight-years-old, there are many benefits from thrifting to make some money," Mr Spalding said.
"It's such a rush of serotonin when something sells for more than you bought it for, plus it makes others happy who buy the items you found yourself.
"Another big thing is there is less waste and less fast fashion, which is a leading cause of pollution."
Mr Spalding said people are on the lookout for items that are "old, unique and collectable".
"I've sold items that I've bought for $10, and they've sold for over $100," he said.
"One time I bought an old used anime T-shirt that had holes in it online for $200, and it sold for $2500 because it was still worth that much.
"All the money adds up throughout the years, and I love that there's no commitment with doing this."
