The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Albury's Kijana McCowan represents NSW in basketball, netball and athletics

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Albury's Kijana McCowan is excelling at basketball, netball and athletics this year. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury's Kijana McCowan is no stranger to representing her state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.