Albury's Kijana McCowan is no stranger to representing her state.
In fact, the talented 14-year-old has been selected to represent New South Wales at three national competitions in the last four months, all for different sports.
Advertisement
McCowan competed at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney in April, where she entered as the reigning high jump champion and was second best in the country for triple jump in her age group.
Despite tearing ligaments in her ankle five weeks before the competition, the determined youngster still managed a bronze medal in the high jump, while placing sixth in long jump and seventh in triple jump.
Basketball was next, with McCowan competing at the Australian under-18 championships in Perth alongside her sister Aleira in July.
In the same month, she also competed at the Australian All Schools 15-under Netball Championships in Canberra, with her team claiming bronze.
The year 8 Xavier High School student insists she loves all three sports equally.
"I just really enjoy playing them," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"There's a lot of travelling, so I'm not usually home.
"Sometimes I have to choose which one I want to go to, but usually they're all different weekends and different times."
The triple threat gene appears to run in the family, with Kijana's late father, Bandits' legend Allen McCowan, a Hall of Famer at Georgetown College in the US for baseball, football and basketball, while her mother Caroline represented Victoria for basketball, was a junior state silver medalist in triple jump and played 200 Ovens and Murray netball games for Albury.
Kijana is now following in her mum's footsteps after making her A-grade netball debut this season with the Tigers against the Roos.
"It was a bit scary at the start, but once I got out on the court I was ok," she said.
Kijana and Aleira both represented state teams for basketball and track field in 2019 and will compete together in the NSW Catholic Combined Colleges state team for netball in Sydney in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.