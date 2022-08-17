THE Albury to Illibo section of the mammoth Inland Rail project came a small step further to completion on Wednesday with its environmental impact statement put out for public comment.
The statement focused on the 185 kilometre part of the 1700km freight project connecting Melbourne to Brisbane via regional Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
Advertisement
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said getting local response to the environmental statement and to how the project would go ahead was an important part of the process.
"Inland Rail is committed to using local suppliers and labour and there will be opportunities for a range of businesses to participate in the delivery of work associated with the project's construction," an ARTC spokeswoman said.
"Workforce requirements will be sporadic in nature due to the construction program and are estimated to peak at 770 when work occurs at multiple sites.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"At the same time, accommodation will be sought from the short-term accommodation market."
The corporation said members of the community were invited to provide feedback and make formal submissions which would be considered by the Department of Planning and Environment when it assesses the project.
"A construction noise and vibration management plan will guide the delivery of construction works and mitigate, where possible, impacts on communities," the spokeswoman said.
Information and a means to leave feedback are at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.