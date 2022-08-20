It's a classroom with a twist, where connections are just as important as words written on a whiteboard.
The Border's University of the Third Age is made up of a group of like-minded retirees with a love for learning.
The group has long had a presence in the area, now based at the German-Austrian Australian Club in Wodonga, but is keen to recruit even more prospective students to its classes.
That is even more important now that the group has settled into its McFarland Road home, with new courses becoming available.
Coordinator Shirley Farr said U3A was perfect for anyone wanting to try something new.
The group is especially keen on hearing from people who live in areas outside of Albury-Wodonga who previously might not have thought they were able to take part.
"Since moving to Wodonga we have been able to incorporate more social activities into our program, coffee mornings with a guest speaker, meals and even dancing," Ms Farr said.
"We have also become a not for profit incorporated body and subsequently have applied for various government grants to help set up the group.
"The group is about meeting people from other walks of lives where you might have worked in a particular world but to come to U3A you meet these people that perhaps in your previous life you hadn't met before."
Mrs Farr said it was important for people thinking of giving it a go that U3A did not involve exams, that people did not have to have an academic bent in order to cope.
"We are welcoming to everyone, and they can start tomorrow," she said.
"A lot of our best members want to keep their mind ticking over, and it gives them those friendships."
Gardening student Joan Fisher, of Baranduda, said she felt quite at "home" with U3A.
"It's a very social group and we are all like-minded so it brings us together," she said. "Life is pretty boring if you don't learn something new."
Fellow gardening student Merrill Carroll, of Albury, said the group offered a range of courses to suit everyone, which was why she had been a member for several years.
"I just wanted to meet people when I retired, and do something that would keep me occupied," she said.
"I love all the courses."
Classes range from Scottish dancing to history, politics, bird watching, air rifle shooting, philosophy and much more.
