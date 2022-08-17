WODONGA Council has reversed a decision to cut speaking times for councillors, a move opposed by mayor Kev Poulton.
Following negative feedback, the council decided 4-2 on Monday night to revert to allowing councillors three minutes, instead of two minutes, to speak on colleagues' motions.
The mover of a motion or an amendment that has been opposed will also now have five minutes rather than three.
But Cr Poulton opposed allowing councillors to speak more.
"I believe that council has missed an opportunity in encouraging better engagement with our community, because quite often I get the feedback of people participating in or watching a meeting where they say 'what was all the waffle about?', 'get to the point', 'tell me the facts', 'tell me the data', 'tell me what I need to know about how you made a decision that way'," Cr Poulton said.
"When I look at the streaming numbers, the attendance this evening, things like that, I often think 'are we doing the best we can to communicate with and engage in our community?' or are we sitting here sometimes for ourselves with our own hyper increased importance perhaps on some occasions.
"Having witnessed many debates over many years done in very succinct timing and being able to be done in one or maybe two minutes and put points and really get points across and sometimes yes that might be under the influence of a larger group of people needing to have a say, than seven.
"I think this was a missed engagement opportunity which wasn't reflected in the report as perhaps one of the potential gains out of changing speaking times."
Deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer voted for the extra 60 seconds, along with councillors Libby Hall, Danny Lowe and Ron Mildren, while John Watson sided with Cr Poulton.
Cr Simpfendorfer noted there was still the opportunity to suspend standing orders during the meeting to allow for "robust, rigorous debate over those important community issues where there are no time limits".
Cr Lowe said he believed the reduction in speaking time was "a layer that didn't need to be added into our governance rules".
One respondent also raised concerns that Wodonga Council has too many items discussed in confidential sessions.
It's estimated that 12.02 per cent of decisions in 2021-22 will have been made behind closed doors, up from 10.61 in 2019-20 and 9.21 in 2018-19.
Cr Hall said the increase reflected "the numerous land sales" concluded by the council.
"Whilst I am a very strong supporter of less decisions being decided in closed meetings, for community transparency reasons I also recognise when council is dealing with negotiations for land sales, recruitment and the annual review of our CEO we need to be in a closed meeting," Cr Hall said.
"If we had it open it could lead to competitive, legal and reputational damage for our council."
