A Lavington man who landed several blows on a neighbour in a bloody, unprovoked attack has been sentenced to almost four years in jail.
Purna Kumar Kafley has been behind bars, bail refused, ever since the incident that followed a domestic dispute on December 4, 2020.
That is where Kafley will remain until December 3 after District Court judge Sean Grant imposed a non-parole period of two years.
The aggregate sentence of three years and nine months was on charges of offensive weapon with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding a person with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.
The first inkling of something being seriously wrong that evening was when a couple in a neighbouring unit heard a woman screaming.
They left their flat and saw Kafley's wife in the driveway with her two young children, calling out: "He's gonna kill us, he's gonna kill us, call the police!"
Kafley, Judge Grant was told in a Director of Public Prosecutions' agreed set of facts, had been drinking throughout that afternoon.
The drama set in about 8.30pm, as Kafley's wife was preparing the family dinner.
He was demanding she give him money, was throwing insults at her and also making threats.
In fear of what he might do, the woman fled outside with the children.
The court was told that on hearing her screaming, the couple, from a neighbouring unit, went out to investigate only to be confronted by Kafley, now aged 37.
The man told Kafley to go away as the woman tried to push him away from their front door, so he grabbed her with both hands and shoved her aside.
The woman fell to the ground, so the man got in between them and told him to go away.
Kafley went back inside the family's unit, but soon returned with a meat cleaver in his right hand.
He then swung the cleaver "overhand" at the man, landing up to half a dozen blows on the man's arms and head.
Despite the frenzied nature of the attack, the couple still managed to force Kafley to the other side of the driveway and up against the boundary fence.
She then grabbed Kafley's arm to stop him swinging, though he managed a few strikes before a passerby helped restrain him, putting a foot on Kafley's hand while phoning Triple-0.
The neighbour suffered multiple, serious lacerations to his forearm and right elbow and the woman some joint sprains.
