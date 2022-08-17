The Border Mail
Lavington man gets almost four years' jail, having already spent 20 months in custody

By District Court
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:00am
Purna Kumar Kafley has been sentenced to three years and nine months in jail for attacking two neighbours with a meat cleaver.

A Lavington man who landed several blows on a neighbour in a bloody, unprovoked attack has been sentenced to almost four years in jail.

