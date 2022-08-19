The Border Mail

Inmates of Albury Gaol | Then and Now

By Howard Jones, Albury & District Historical Society
August 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTO THE PAST: A view of Albury Gaol on Thurgoona St, taken in the late 1880s, looking north-east from Western Hill.

ALBURY Gaol had a life of 87 years before the walls came tumbling down for a housing project in 1947.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.