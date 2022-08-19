Inmates of Albury Gaol | Then and Now

ALBURY Gaol had a life of 87 years before the walls came tumbling down for a housing project in 1947.
Initially, it housed prisoners mainly from Albury and the Riverina - anything from accused murderers and bushrangers to the town drunks, bigamists or bank robbers convicted in Sydney.
As big prisons in Sydney and Goulburn became overcrowded, the Prison Service began to shunt prisoners off to remote country jails.
Once the railway from Sydney to Albury was completed in 1881, it was simply a matter of escorting prisoners on a free ride to incarceration on the border.
In 1905 George Bottrell, an almost totally-blind musician, was serving a life sentence in Albury for setting his blind wife on fire at Wooloomooloo (she survived). He tried to die by suicide after swallowing wire but a warder spotted him in time.
The Bottrells had eked out a living by busking in the streets of Sydney. At other times, Albury Gaol held anti-war campaigners from Sydney, rioting shearers from the Riverina, or striking miners from Broken Hill.
Significantly, Sydney police also separately photographed men and women taken into custody before they appeared in court when, technically, they were 'innocent until proved guilty'.
A collection of 100 such pictures entitled 'Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties' is currently on display at the Albury Library Museum, having been digitised by the National Archives Australia from old glass plates.
Known as 'specials', they show people standing or sitting in the clothes they were arrested in, some even smoking a cigarette and sneering at the police photographer.
The value of these pictures was that they could be shown to witnesses to identify wrong-doers before any charges were laid.
Several of Albury's police superintendents who served in Albury during the Great Depression, had battled Sydney's worst gangsters who used razors and guns to terrorise their victims.
Superintendent Arthur Chaseling, for example, came to Albury in 1936. In 1933, he was the gun licensing inspector who took a boat far off Sydney Heads to dump overboard 1500 weapons confiscated from criminals.
Chaseling is one of 50 police and magistrates featured in an upcoming book from the Albury and District Historical Society, entitled Law Men of Albury.
'Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties', is open until October 30, supported by Albury & District Historical Society.
