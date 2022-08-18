A pregnant woman has escaped from a horror domestic violence incident in which she was kneed to her stomach, smashed over the head with a glass jar, and repeatedly slammed into an oven.
North Albury man Shaun Thomas Harris showed no remorse for his partner or his unborn child following his arrest at his Koonwarra Street unit earlier this month.
Albury Local Court this week heard his vicious attack on August 3, which targeted his 28 weeks pregnant partner, was just the latest in a string of incidents against the woman, including choking her to the point she nearly passed out.
The incident had been so severe, medical checks needed to be conducted at Wodonga hospital amid concerns he had caused a miscarriage.
Harris, 24, had been under police notice for months with officers telling the court his partner was at high risk of violence.
Eight incidents had been reported to police this year alone, often by third parties, but the victim was reluctant to speak amid concerns Harris would be jailed.
A relationship counsellor had been due to visit their Koonwarra Street home on Wednesday a fortnight ago.
The victim attempted to rouse Harris about 2.30pm but he became highly agitated.
He tried to collaborate with his partner over the lies they were going to tell the counsellor - the woman had injuries from previous assaults and Harris wanted to come up with a fake explanation.
He began to poke her in the forehead, saying "you never f---ing listen to me" and his anger quickly escalated.
The victim sat on the kitchen floor, near an oven, with her head in her hands crying.
"The accused grabbed a glass jar that was filled with sugar and smashed the victim on the forehead with it," police told the court.
"The victim was trying to cover her head with her hands and protect herself."
(He) slammed the victim's head into the glass door of the kitchen oven, approximately 10 to 15 times- Albury police investigators detail the attack
Harris walked away and his partner said something under her breath.
"The accused quickly returned and grabbed a fistful of the victim's hair," police said.
"The accused slammed the victim's head into the glass door of the kitchen oven, approximately 10 to 15 times, only stopping when the glass shattered all over the floor.
"The accused yelled at the victim 'I'm going to f---ing kill you'.
"The victim has blacked out."
She ran from the unit but Harris demanded she return before the counsellor arrived.
When the therapist arrived at the unit a short time later, Harris turned his anger towards her, screaming at her to get out of the home.
"The counsellor literally ran from the house to her car, drove away and called police," the court heard.
Harris again attacked his partner by kneeing her in her stomach as he held her down, straddled over her.
The attack caused amniotic fluid to leak causing fear for her unborn child.
Harris went for her throat.
The victim made an excuse to leave, stating she was going to pick up their son from daycare, knowing that there would be repercussions if she told the truth.
She fled to the Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing, and staff alerted paramedics and police.
When officers arrived at 4.30pm, she was crying hysterically.
"I don't want to tell you anything, I don't want him to go to jail," she told the officers.
Police noted a raft of injuries including bruising to her face and eye, a large bump on her forehead, marks on her neck, blood on her mouth, grazing and holes in her clothes.
Her arm was already in a brace, Harris having broken her hand in a previous incident.
She said she feared for her child and told paramedics she'd been stomped on and hadn't felt movement.
She feared her waters had broken.
The victim was rushed to the Wodonga hospital maternity unit and doctors were able to find the infant's heartbeat.
Police attended the Koonwarra Street unit and found Harris inside, and took him into custody.
Police told the court that during his interview, the 24-year-old never asked about his partner or unborn child's welfare.
"The accused did not show any genuine remorse," officers told the court.
The woman remained reluctant to report any details of the assault but eventually made a statement on August 5, detailing the incident and previous attacks.
Harris broke a bone in her hand by twisting her fingers on July 6.
She attended hospital at the time but was too scared to say what had occurred due to fear of reprisal.
She told the Albury investigators Harris had assaulted her on a regular basis between April and November last year, including smashing her head into brick walls, kicking her and slapping her.
He began using objects to attack her, including an incident where he hit her over the head with a speaker.
"The accused would grab the victim from behind and put the victim into a headlock/chokehold and choke her until the victim was unable to breathe," police said.
"The victim would try and struggle free and try to scream.
"The victim never lost consciousness, however felt dizzy and light-headed after.
"During these assaults, the accused would threaten to kill the victim.
"The accused said 'I will kill you and when I kill you, I'll have to kill myself'."
Harris this week entered pleas of guilty to 11 charges including multiple counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contravening an intervention order and intentionally choking a person without consent.
The victim is getting help from domestic violence support services and police.
Harris will be sentenced on August 30.
