North Albury man kneed pregnant partner in stomach, glassed her

By Albury Court
August 18 2022 - 6:00pm
LOCKED UP: North Albury man Shaun Thomas Harris, 24, has been involved in a string of domestic violence incidents, including kneeing his pregnant partner in the stomach with such force that fluids leaked out.

A pregnant woman has escaped from a horror domestic violence incident in which she was kneed to her stomach, smashed over the head with a glass jar, and repeatedly slammed into an oven.

